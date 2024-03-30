Anne Hathaway believes Christopher Nolan saved her career

It's weird to think that after winning an Oscar, an actress might struggle more than usual in finding roles, but apparently that's what happened to Anne Hathaway. The on-screen legend said that her identity took a major hit following her win, and that only one director managed to give her a shot.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Hathaway explained how her role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar gave her career the adrenaline shot it needed. "I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of," she said.

"My career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me," she continued. Hathaway cites the reasoning behind her struggle as studios being concerned about "how toxic my identity had become online."

