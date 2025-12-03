Anne Hathaway becomes a popstar in A24's Mother Mary

Film production company A24 has revealed the trailer for one of its upcoming new drama flicks. Known as Mother Mary, this is a story that revolves around a fictional popstar played by Anne Hathaway, who when in a spot of emotional bother, decides to reunite with her estranged fashion designer best friend portrayed by Michaela Coel, all ahead of her massive comeback performance.

The movie seems to channel Phantom Thread in places as it explores the complex emotional bond between the fashion designer and her subject, all while interspersing this with supernatural and somewhat horrific themes that include Ouija and gore.

The plot synopsis for Mother Mary explains: "Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, on the eve of her comeback performance."

The film is being directed and written by The Green Knight's David Lowery, and the cast also includes appearances from Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, FKA Twigs, and more. It will premiere in spring 2026 and you can see the trailer for it below.