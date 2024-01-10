Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain face paranoia in Mothers' Instinct

Production company Studiocanal has tapped two Oscar winning actresses to lead its upcoming drama-thriller, Mothers' Instinct. This film revolves around two women in the 1960s who live lives that are very similar to one another. They both have successful husbands and sons of a similar age, and while the two have always had a close bond, one day this connection is shattered when a tragic accident rocks their safe lives. This leads to paranoia, guilt and suspicion as the pair start to peek behind the curtain of their 'perfect' suburban existence.

To lead the film, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain have been brought together, with the former playing the character of Celine and the latter portraying Alice. With a lot of talent in this coming flick, a trailer has been released to give a teaser of the sorts of uneasy drama that it will be looking to offer.

As for when the film will actually make its debut, that is currently unknown, although it is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.