Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor return to a land before time in latest look at The End of Oak Street

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This summer is chock-full of epic blockbuster films and this certainly isn't slowing down as we head into August, as Warner Bros. will be using the month as the place to premiere The End of Oak Street.

This is an action-packed film that follows a family as they adjust to a situation where they discover their neighborhood has been transported back in time to the prehistoric era all following a cosmic event ripping their slice of suburban heaven from its usual place in the timeline.

With a stacked cast headlined by Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, this flick is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, with J.J. Abrams attached as a producer. Set to premiere on August 14, you can see a new trailer for The End of Oak Street below, as well as its official synopsis.

"After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings."