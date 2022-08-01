Annapurna presents lavish dinosaur game, The Lost Wild

HQ

Publisher Annapurna Interactive is best known for publishing smaller indie games. So it came as a big surprise (like a T-Rex, sort of big) when they announced The Lost Wild. It's a first-person survival game in which, in the spirit of Jurassic Park, you try to survive as a human surrounded by prehistoric giants. On the Steam page we can read:

"The Lost Wild is an immersive and cinematic dinosaur game that captures the reverence and terror of nature's most magnificent beasts. Come face-to-face with dinosaurs that behave like wild animals, not monsters."

The Lost Wild will be released in 2024, with PC as the only confirmed platform so far.