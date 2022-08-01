Cookies

The Lost Wild

Annapurna presents lavish dinosaur game, The Lost Wild

It'll be coming to PC in 2024.

HQ

Publisher Annapurna Interactive is best known for publishing smaller indie games. So it came as a big surprise (like a T-Rex, sort of big) when they announced The Lost Wild. It's a first-person survival game in which, in the spirit of Jurassic Park, you try to survive as a human surrounded by prehistoric giants. On the Steam page we can read:

"The Lost Wild is an immersive and cinematic dinosaur game that captures the reverence and terror of nature's most magnificent beasts. Come face-to-face with dinosaurs that behave like wild animals, not monsters."

The Lost Wild will be released in 2024, with PC as the only confirmed platform so far.

The Lost Wild

