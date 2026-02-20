Annapurna Interactive's musical RPG People of Note launches in April

HQ

Iridium Studios and Annapurna Interactive's upcoming musical RPG People of Note finally has its release date, and it's not far away. Taking rhythmic, tactical combat and mixing it in with vibrant visuals and a fun story, People of Note looks like a mash-up of old RPG classics with a modern flair.

In the release date trailer below, we see our main character Cadence as she takes up her quest to become the biggest pop star in a world that revolves around music and performance. She can't do it alone, though, and will have to mix genres alongside her bandmates to create some seriously powerful mash-up tunes.

People of Note releases on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on the 7th of April, 2026. Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek at the game, and we also revealed our hands-on preview this week, ahead of the new demo launch.