Annapurna Interactive to reveal three new games at Tokyo Game Show

HQ

Annapurna Interactive, the publisher behind hits like Stray and Outer Wilds, is heading to Tokyo Game Show for the first time. Later this month, it'll join the likes of Sony, Bandai Namco, Sega and more in showcasing its latest games.

As per a press release, Annapurna Interactive revealed that it would be showing off three as yet unannounced games at Tokyo Game Show. "At the Annapurna Interactive booth, located at Hall 6, 06-C01 visitors will have the opportunity to experience three unannounced titles scheduled for release in 2026 and beyond," reads the press release.

As well as these three unannounced games, attendees will also be able to play demos for Lego Voyagers, which will have released by then, as well as Stray and Outer Wilds. Regarding the new games, we'll have to wait and see whether Annapurna announces them ahead of their showing at TGS, or whether we'll hear about them via the people that are lucky enough to visit. If you are going to be in attendance, you can check out the full list of exhibitors at Tokyo Game Show 2025 here.