Annapurna Interactive Showcase coming later this month

We'll see what the indie publisher has lined up on the 29th of June.

It may seem weird to announce a showcase at another showcase, but that's exactly what Annapurna Interactive did at the Summer Game Fest Live presentation.

We're getting an Annapurna Interactive Showcase on the 29th of June, where we'll see a bunch of reveals and "one of our biggest announcements yet," says the publisher.

Check out the teaser below and let us know if you'll be tuning into the Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

