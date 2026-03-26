Annapurna Interactive shares new trailer for Forever Ago and confirms autumn launch window

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"Life is about stories. About where we've been, where we're going, and the people we meet along the way." That's the overlying message from the latest trailer for Forever Ago, an Annapurna Interactive-published and Third Shift-developed adventure game that just popped up at the Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

Regarded as a "poignant narrative game", this story follows Alfred, an old man who retraces adventures from his throughout his life after facing a tragedy that seems to revolve around the loss of his partner. Travelling in a minivan and using an instant camera to chronicle his trip, this is a story about "redemption".

Set to debut on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, we don't yet have a firm date for Forever Ago's launch, only that it will happen sometime this autumn. What we do have is the latest trailer as seen below, plus a ton of images from the game.