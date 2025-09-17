Annapurna Interactive is hosting a showcase next week

HQ

It has been a very busy summer already and there are no signs of the gaming world slowing down either. This September has been insane, with major launches dropping frequently and big shows to watch too, something that will only continue next week when Tokyo Game Show happens and Xbox hosts a broadcast.

There are rumours circulating that a State of Play hosted by PlayStation will happen as well, but as we're yet to see any official confirmation on this front, perhaps it's best to divert our attention to what we absolutely know will happen.

Annapurna Interactive will be hosting a showcase as part of Tokyo Game Show. It will happen next week, on Wednesday, September 24 for us in Europe, at the ungodly hour of 1:00 BST/2:00 CEST.

As for what to expect from this show, it will present "three new games from developers Yarn Owl, Iridium Studios, and Marumittu Games," and for a taste of what's to come, check out the teaser trailer for the showcase below.