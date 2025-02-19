Annapurna Interactive is hosting a Showcase next week

HQ

We've just had a PlayStation State of Play, Xbox hosted a Developer Direct in January, Nintendo presented the Switch 2 last month too and affirmed that a bigger Direct will happen in April, and now we can also add to this list a show revolving around Annapurna Interactive.

The publisher has revealed that next week it will be hosting a Showcase that will last for around 30 minutes and will specifically focus on its 2025 portfolio of games. We're told that this will include glimpses of Wanderstop, Skin Deep, Wheel World, Faraway, Lushfoil, To a T, and Morsels, for a fact, but we can also expect "a few more surprises."

As for when the Annapurna Interactive Showcase will be held, it will happen on February 24 at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET, and you can see its teaser video below.