Annapurna announces Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

As part of the Annapurna Interactive showcase yesterday evening, the publisher revealed a collection of new indie titles that are being worked on, as well as giving us glimpses at gameplay for some already announced projects. But to round things out, the game company officially lifted the curtain on the first project that is being developed by its in-house team, with this being Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth.

The reveal came in the form of a CGI trailer that didn't really reveal all too many bits of information about the game. What we do know from its Steam page however, is that the title will be set between the events of the original Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, and that it takes place after the Black Out and puts you in the shoes of a Blade Runner existing in a world without any Replicants left to hunt.

This will be the first official Blade Runner game in 25 years, and we're told that we can expect more information about the title to be shared in the coming months.

Until then, check out the trailer for Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth below, ahead of the game debuting on PC and consoles sometime in the future.