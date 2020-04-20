Annabelle director's next project is Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot

Modern adaptations on Stephen King's stories are clearly making a comeback. The Dark Tower, Pet Sematary, IT, IT Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep and now 'Salem's Lot, which is King's version of Bram Stoker's Dracula.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Salem's Lot will be made into a movie, and Gary Dauberman is doing the directing. He is known for his horror film Annabelle Comes Home. Dauberman is also writing the script.

'Salem's Lot was published in 1975, and was adapted as a miniseries back in 1979. The series was written by David Soul, and directed by Tobe Hooper, mostly known as the director of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. A sequel was made in 1987, and a remake of the miniseries was aired in 2004. So the original 'Salem's Lot has never gotten a real movie adaptation, until now.