Anna Williams will make us see red in Tekken 8 this April

The first character for Tekken 8's second season has been revealed, and Anna Williams will be joining the roster of the acclaimed fighting game. The Scarlet Lightning is back and deadly as ever, as showcased in a new gameplay trailer.

Anna Williams - the sister of Nina Williams - is on the hunt for her sibling in the trailer, which ends with a climactic brawl between the two. Anna's fighting style is somewhat similar to Nina's, except she has a massive bazooka to batter people with when she feels the need.

Anna kicks off Season 2 of Tekken's DLC, which will bring us more characters throughout the rest of the year. She arrives in early access on the 31st of March, and on the 3rd of April. Check out her trailer below: