Anna Sawai discusses the possibility of a Shogun Season 2 return

Anna Sawai, the actress who won multiple awards for her performance as Toda Mariko in 2024's Shogun, has addressed how much she misses being a part of the series, and whether she could be squeezed back in through a flashback or something similar.

If you've not seen the series, we won't directly spoil it, but as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Sawai definitely concluded her character's arc with the show. "I just received a text from [Shōgun director] Hiromi Kamata. She sent me a photo, and it was a poster of Mariko by the window. And she was like, 'We miss you,'" Sawai told the outlet. "I do miss the whole team a lot because it was such a meaningful show to me. But my character's arc finished in the best way, and now people miss me. So, in that sense, it couldn't be better."

When asked if she'd return for a quick flashback sequence or something like that, Sawai seemed open to the idea. "That would be fun," she said. "It would be a surprise. We don't know what's going to happen, but I'm also very excited to see season two."

Sawai remains busy right now, having just starred in Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and she has upcoming roles in How to Rob a Bank, A24's Enemies, and the upcoming Beatles biopics, where she'll play the role of Yoko Ono.