Anna Kendrick's directorial debut sees her pick a serial killer on a dating show

Last year, Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, was showcased to critics, earning a strong response, and now this year it will get a wider theatrical release. The film stars Kendrick as Cheryl Bradshaw, who appeared on a 1978 episode of The Dating Game.

The show sees a female contestant pick a date between three male bachelors, and unfortunately for Bradshaw, it seems she really can't pick well, as she ends up choosing serial killer Rodney Alcala as her date.

Alcala was in the middle of a killing spree before he appeared on the show, and was caught a year after his appearance. We're not sure how the film will change history if at all to make the story more interesting, but it certainly sounds like a nightmare for a lot of people.