Anna Gunn says people are finally being nicer towards Skyler

There have been few characters in television more hated than Skyler White. Janice Soprano and Joffrey Baratheon come to mind as alternatives, but they are both meant to be disliked. Skyler, on the other hand, always seems to have got a bad wrap.

Yes, she cheats on Walt (spoilers, by the way), but she does have to deal with a meth-cooking maniac in the house so cut the girl some slack. At the time of airing, Breaking Bad's audience largely hated Skyler, even more so than some of the game's actual villains like Gus.

Now, it seems there has been a bit of a Skyler renaissance. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Skyler's actor Anna Gunn spoke about how people's attitudes have changed. "Now, when people come up to me, it's incredibly different ... There's still a long way to go, but we have made seismic changes since then," she said.

"So people come up to me now and say, 'You were the linchpin for me. You were the conscience of the show. You were what pulled me into the show.' Or they say, 'The first time I watched it, I hated that character. But the second time I watched it, I realized, 'Oh my God, that poor woman.'"

It was easy to jump on the Skyler hate train way back when, but if you watch Breaking Bad again, you might change your perspective on the character.

Did you hate Skyler White in Breaking Bad?