Anna Faris would be open to returning to the Scary Movie franchise

The Scary Movie franchise was one of the biggest spoof series of the 2000s, spanning several films and delivering countless iconic and hilarious scenes (like the Scream wazzup moment). These kinds of movies have died out as of late, but there are plans to reboot Scary Movie, so will we see Anna Faris making a return as the character of Cindy Campbell?

Perhaps! Faris has spoken with People magazine where she revealed that she'd be open to a return to the series but only if two conditions are met. The first is a no-brainer, but the second is a little more surprising.

Faris states, "Well, money! I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!"

