Anker Prime Powerbank (20,000mAh)

There are undeniably strong connections between this review and one we did not too long ago. And why is that? Well, because virtually all the benefits you'll find in the big Anker Prime Powerbank of over 27,000mAh can also be found here in its so-called "little brother".

It still charges via the mildly fabulous stand charger, which is sold separately, but can both charge on its own and fast-charge the Prime Powerbank you bought with it. It's still pretty fantastically designed without weighing too much, the small display is in colour and gives you not only an easy percentage overview of how much is left, but how many watts are coming out of each individual port, as well as a nice little timer. If you want even more information, there's a dedicated app that lets you find it again in the best Find My way via sounds and get a more detailed overview.

Even though it's something like half the size, you get a whopping 20,000mAh to play with, and the charging speed is even relatively close to its big brother. We're talking 200 Watts total, and you can use all of these, for example, to charge two computers at 100 Watts each at the same time.

That's a lot of versatility in a product that is both relatively inexpensive and retains all the benefits of the more expensive, larger model, proving once again that Anker holds first place in these markets for a reason. There is functionality behind the aesthetics, and they focus very directly on specific use cases - this can be felt every single time you use a Prime powerbank.

The best part is that you can actually get this smaller version for as low as £75 in some places, and for that it's a bargain, even though you can find more capacity for less money. No, it's the connective tissue in between that creates the value, and if you also choose to buy the aforementioned 100W Charging Base for a similar price, you have a power plant at home that can really do everything at once.

I said this review was going to be short, but don't take that to mean that these Prime powerbanks aren't absolute favourites here at the editorial office - they are. And that will be emphasised in the rating. Whether it's this one or the larger 26,000mAh variant, you really can't go wrong here.