Anisimova beats Sabalenka and sets Wimbledon final with Swiatek: times and how to watch on Saturday

Wimbledon continues to be a pending subject for World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who has never reached the final at the grass court Grand Slam in London. On Thursday, she was dispatched in three sets by World No. 12 Amanda Anisimova. The American player of Russian parents reached her first Grand Slam final and produced a second consecutive disappointment for Sabalenka, who also lost the Roland Garros final last month.

In fact, Anisimova is one of the strongest rivals against the Belarusian, extending her head to head record to 6-3. She aims to be the first American woman to win Wimbledon since Serna Williams, two years after taking a mental health break. "It's been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot..."

However, she will have to face a five-time Grand Slam winner, the Polish player Iga Swiatek. While not on her best moment, dropping from World No. 1 to No. 4, Swiatek crushed 6-2, 6-0 Belinda Bencic, Olympic champion in Tokyo, who despite her defeat is satisfied after going so far only 15 months after giving birth.

Times and how to watch Wimbledon 2025 final between Anisimova and Swiatek

The Wimbledon's women's singles final will take place on Centre Court on Saturday, July 12, at 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST.

