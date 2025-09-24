Animula Nook is a cosy life-simulation game set in a Lilliputian world

While the recent Nintendo Direct somewhat satisfied our desire for a new Animal Crossing game with Pokopia, for those looking for something cutesy and not set in the pocket monster world, we have just the announcement to share.

Developer LilliLandia Games, an indie team published by Tencent, has revealed Animula Nook, a cosy and delightful fantasy life-simulation title that is set in a Lilliputian world. It's a game that blends lovely and sweet characters with interactive environments, and thanks to the Lilliputian theme (an idea created by author Jonathan Swift for his Gulliver's Travels story), we can expect a world where the core characters inhabit a land that is far too big for them.

The synopsis for the game explains: "Inspired by the charm of modern animated cartoons, Animula Nook transforms everyday objects into fantastical landscapes. From towering coffee mugs to sprawling bookshelves, players become tiny explorers in a giant's world. They can navigate and interact with oversized, real-world objects, build their own homestead, collect elements such as raindrops and wind to help with crafting, and grow crops in flowerpots."

We're also told that in Animula Nook, we should expect to be able to build with everyday objects, befriend the tiny folk, use creative tools to make the world your own, customise your character as you see fit, and otherwise explore a large world with a focus on the little things in life.

As for the launch date for Animula Nook, this has yet to be mentioned. What we do know is that the game will eventually launch on PC, PlayStation, Switch 2, and Mac, with plans for an alpha test soon.

Check out the reveal trailer for the game below as well as some images.