Anime streaming site Crunchyroll confirms AI won't be used in production

AI remains a hot-button issue in many creative fields, but with its ability to recreate well-known voices, there are concerns amongst voice actors that soon a computer could be trying to do their job for them. However, leading anime streaming site Crunchyroll has said it isn't going to bring AI into its production.

Speaking to Forbes, Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini acknowledged that AI's use is spreading throughout the creative industries, but doesn't want to tarnish authenticity in his production. "We are not considering AI in the creative process, including our voice actors. We consider them to be creators because they are contributing to the story and plot with their voice," he said.

However, AI and machine learning might be used in the future by Crunchyroll, as the streamer looks into improving content discoverability in its back-end systems. This would only be to improve customer experience on the site, without touching the anime content itself.

