Anime Awards 2025: Solo Leveling wins in Anime of the Year category

The ninth Anime Awards gala was held last Sunday, 25 May 2025. A ceremony produced by Crunchyroll, one of the most popular anime platforms, and hosted by Sally Amaki (voice actress) and Jon Kabira (artist), where the winners of the different categories were announced. Solo Leveling won one of the most important awards as Anime of the Year, thanks to the public vote. In addition, this edition far exceeds expectations as it received 51 million votes from all over the world.

Anime Awards 2025 Winners of the Year



Anime of the Year: Solo Leveling



Film of the Year: Look Back



Best Original Anime: Ninja Kamui



Best Ongoing Series: Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba - On the Road to Pillar Training



Best New Series: Solo Leveling



Attack on Titans was also awarded the Global Impact Award. The final film Attack on Titan: The Last Attack was released last year, marking the end of the famous anime. Yuichiro Hayashi of MAPPA thanked all the creators of the anime for the award. He accepted the award in appreciation of all the creatives who have worked on it over the years.



The preview was held at the Grand Prince Shin Takanawa Hotel. During the gala, in addition to the awards ceremony, there were also live performances by Creepy Nuts, the hip hop duo awarded at the ceremony, and the international Japanese artist LISA.

Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, said: "With this year's incredible 51 million votes, the Anime Awards 2025 celebrate the creators in Japan who have stolen the hearts of fans and driven the relevance of anime in global popular culture.

A full list of winners can be found on Crunchyroll's official channels.

We also invite you to watch the interview we recorded with Mitchell Berger, SVP of Crunchyroll in Cannes talking about the Anime of the Year and other titles from their catalogue. It is available right here with local subtitles: