Animation studio known for incredible video game trailers, Axis Studios, is shutting down

You may not know the name Axis Studios, but you'll definitely know some of the trailers they've created. Franchises like Halo, Destiny, League of Legends, Gears of War and Dead Island simply wouldn't have got some of the amazing trailers they did without Axis.

However, now Axis Studios is shutting down. As reported by the BBC, the animation studio has gone into administration, leaving 162 people suddenly out of a job. The studio was based in the Finneston area of Glasgow, Scotland.

As well as working on some memorable game trailers, Axis also created content for the BBC, Netflix, and more. The reasoning behind the closure is apparently a decline in customer projects. There was a surplus during COVID, but since then demand has strangely dribbled out.