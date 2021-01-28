Animated wrestling movie Rumble has been delayed to 2022

You're watching Advertisements

With the likes of the Uncharted movie, No Time To Die and A Quiet Place Part II all being struck by delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 is already looking to be a pretty dismal year for cinema. Today we have sadly received the news of yet another delay, as Paramount and WWE have pushed animated film Rumble back to February 22, 2022.

The film that stars household names such as Will Arnett and Terry Crews was originally slated to hit theatres on July 31, 2020. The release date was later pushed back to January 29, 2021 and then to October 27, 2020 and later May 14, 2021. This latest setback is the film's fourth delay and we're praying at this point that it's not pushed back even further.

The film's synopsis reads: "In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion."

