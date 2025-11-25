Animated series basedon Diego Maradona announced in the fifth anniversary of his death

HQ

Diego Armando Maradona died on November 25th, 2020: today is the fifth anniversary of the death of one of the greatest footballers ever, and on this day... an animated series about the life of Maradona has been announced. It will be made in India and has the support of Maradona's sisters.

The series has been announced by Variety: it is in early development at Mumbai-based Reliance Animation, a division of Reliance Entertainment, an Indian media company that has produced dozens of movie in India and also in the US, including Oscar-winning movies like Green Book, 1917 or most of Spielberg's movies since War Horse in 2011.

The series, made for streaming and television platforms (still to be sold), "will explore key moments in Maradona's career, his personal struggles and his cultural influence both on and off the pitch", after securing the character IP right to Maradona, which are holded by Sattvica SA, a company created to market Maradona's name.

Rita Maradona, representing Sattvica, said that "We, Diego's sisters, are very happy and proud of this new project with such a prestigious company as Reliance, with which we will seek to reach the children's audience and for all the children of the world to know our brother."

