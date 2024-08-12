Animals take over London in new Banksy murals

HQ

Banksy is back with some more mysterious murals. In his latest series of works, the unknown artist has depicted different murals which depict animals taking over London. The first was a mountain goat perching atop a ledge with rocks falling off.

Then, two elephants appeared on windows in Chelsea, before three monkeys were seen swinging across a bridge. Then, we got a look at a wolf on a satellite dish, but since appearing the dish has been stolen from its original position. Banksy did share pictures on his Instagram account.

The meaning behind these murals is unknown, but a lot of people are pointing to them depicting humanity's own downfall, and the rise of animals coming once more after we prove to be our own worst enemy.

