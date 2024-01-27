Animals is an upcoming Netflix thriller directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon

HQ

Hollywood A-listers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up to create a new kidnapping thriller for Netflix. According to Deadline, details on the plot are limited at present, but Affleck will direct the upcoming film and Damon will star in an unspecified role.

The film's script was written by Connor McIntyre with revisions from Billy Ray and Affleck, Damon and Dani Bernfeld of Artists Equity will produce the film. Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady are also producers of Animals, with Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran, and Fifth Season executive producing.

Affleck and Damon have starred in several films together throughout their decorated careers, including Good Will Hunting, Chasing Amy, and Dogma. The pair's most recent project was the sports drama film Air, which followed the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan.