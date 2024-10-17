English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Animal Well

Animal Well surprise released for Xbox Series S/X today

This wonderful indie gem is finally heading for console country.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Since the puzzle adventure Animal Well was released in May, the game has only grown in popularity and many have wondered when it will be released for consoles. During the Xbox Partner Preview event, we finally got an answer to the question, where we also got a nice visit in the form of the YouTube profile videogamedunkey who had the honor of once again advertising the cute pixel gem Animal Well.

This time, however, the beloved donkey reveals that the game is being released for Xbox Series S and X - today. So what are you waiting for? Just grab the Xbox gamepad and indulge in a superb little indie gem.

Are you going to play Animal Well for Xbox Series S/X.

HQ
Animal Well

Related texts

0
Animal WellScore

Animal Well
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

One man can clearly do more good in the indie genre than our wildest imagination allows us to believe. Petter has fallen under the spell of Animal Well...



Loading next content