Animal Use Protocol is a new survival horror where you have to escape a lab as a chimp

The Brotherhood, the studio behind the Stasis games and Beautiful Desolation, is bringing us a new survival horror called Animal Use Protocol. In the game, we play as Penn, a chimp who's managed to escape a human lab with his rodent buddy, but is in a world that is now alien to him.

Navigating the desolated lab, Penn will have to find a way to escape, with time not exactly being on his side. The lab is full of body parts - both human and animal by the looks of the trailer - as well as some other experiments, including a massive orangutan.

The game is slated for launch sometime in 2026. In the trailer, we get a good look at the environments, but don't know exactly what our main threat will be in this lab. Humans trying to capture us once more? Strange experiments on the loose? We'll have to wait and see, which in a way makes it spookier.