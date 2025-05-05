Animal horror title Zoochosis confirms release on PlayStation consoles

HQ

Last September, studio Clapperheads released Zoochosis, a first-person bodycam horror title in which the player plays a zookeeper whose peaceful animals mutate into terrifying creatures that look like something out of The Thing.

Although off to a promising start, the game has faded slightly on Steam after the first eight months, but that hasn't discouraged the team from trying to bring the horror to more platforms, and they now indicate that Zoochosis is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 "soon".

You can watch the announcement of Zoochosis for PlayStation in the new trailer below.