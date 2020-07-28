Animal Crossing's next update is a dreamlike celebration

You're watching Advertisements

Island dwellers gather around - Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets its second summer update on July 30 and as was the case with the first summer update, it's free. The update offers plenty of new content, including fireworks (you'll even be able to set off custom fireworks, should you wish to put on a custom show of your own) which will be set off starting 7 pm on every Sunday in the month of August. You'll also get to grab some fun new celebratory items such as light-up headbands, party poppers and sparklers.

Apart from the weekly fireworks show, players will also be able to dream by laying down in a residential bed while playing on an account with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription active and while dreaming, they'll get to meet up with Luna and visit other islands or show off their own while being safe as dream islands' will revert back to their original state once the dream ends.

If you're one of the players that have requested a backup save feature, a cloud-based Island Backup feature is coming as part of the update too.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer above.