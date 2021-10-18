Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards will be released in November, bringing 48 cards

HQ

Earlier we just reported about the last free content update and the Happy Home Paradise paid DLCfor Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but there's actually more coming in November.

As Nintendo mentioned back in September, Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards were coming soon. Now, we know that this set of Amiibo cards will be arriving along with the Happy Home Paradise, on November 5:

"Use them, along with other Animal Crossing amiibo cards, to invite characters to your island or to be clients in #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons - Happy Home Paradise!" said Nintendo on Twitter.

Series 5 will include 48 Amiibo cards in total, you can see some new special characters, villagers, and of course familiar faces. Check the images below to see some of these cards.

Are you a collector and will you get Series 5?