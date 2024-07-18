Animal Crossing real estate mogul Tom Nook immortalised as a fancy statuette

HQ

If you're an Animal Crossing fan and want something extra stylish for your collection, First 4 Figures has something really cool in the works. This autumn, they're releasing a super-detailed PVC figurine of venture capitalist and real estate magnate Tom Nook.

If you want this tasty piece on your shelf, you better act soon, because for 25 days - until August 12 - they have an Early Bird offer of $112.49 (against the regular $131.24). The statues are individually numbered and measure 25.5 cm x 13 cm x 14 cm, and weigh just under one kilo. The package also includes:

"The Exclusive Edition comes with a magnetic backdrop attached to the base. This edition features a touch sensor, playing 3 different theme music and voice tracks. This edition also includes a premium box, numbered base, USB-C cable, and an authentication card."

Head over here to check out more pictures and read further, and maybe even treat yourself.