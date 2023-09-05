Animal Crossing player travels the world to see art from New Horizons

HQ

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released three years ago and quickly became enormously popular, and it's still one of the best selling games ever on Switch. For Some reason, Nintendo didn't give it a whole lot of support and after roughly a year, it was left behind.

One of the many things included in the game is 43 real pieces of art, and a British guy who calls himself Mayplaystv on X, decided to see them all in real life. This took him "16 months, 3 continents, 10 countries, 17 cities and 29 museums" and he has now posted proof of his travels.

Check out both his journeys and the art in the short X-video below.

