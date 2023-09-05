Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing player travels the world to see art from New Horizons

This took him no less than 16 months of journeys.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released three years ago and quickly became enormously popular, and it's still one of the best selling games ever on Switch. For Some reason, Nintendo didn't give it a whole lot of support and after roughly a year, it was left behind.

One of the many things included in the game is 43 real pieces of art, and a British guy who calls himself Mayplaystv on X, decided to see them all in real life. This took him "16 months, 3 continents, 10 countries, 17 cities and 29 museums" and he has now posted proof of his travels.

Check out both his journeys and the art in the short X-video below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

