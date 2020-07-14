Animal Crossing now has an official Instagram account

You're watching Advertisements

There's just no denying it, Nintendo is slower than the rest when it comes to virtually all online activities. As a result, it's only just now started an official Instagram account for the Animal Crossing series - right when all the kids have moved over to TikTok instead, despite severe criticism over how the service handles personal information.

However, just as with everything Animal Crossing, it has turned out to be incredibly popular and in one day, the account has already reached 150 000 followers. So far, there's really not too much to see but a single post with a slide show starring Twiggy the bird, but if you really like the series it just might well be worth a follow as we assume it might offer interesting content down the line.