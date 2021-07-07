Animal Crossing next in line for a Monopoly edition

We have previously reported how games like Sea of Thives are getting a Monopoly edition, as well as Fortnite. Now the time has come for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which actually seems really fitting considering how it's all about building houses and institutions on an island.

Judging by the looks, this seems to be a really nice edition of the game staying true to Animal Crossing from the characters, board design, and Nook Miles. Check it out below and make sure to get one, we assume this one could end up a collectors edition.