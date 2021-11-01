Animal Crossing: New Horizons will not get any other paid DLCs

HQ

Back when Nintendo announced the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise and 2.0 free content update a couple of weeks ago, Nintendo directly said that Update 2.0 would be the game's last major free release. This of course led to a lot of speculation that there could be further paid expansions down the line, however this has since been shut down by Nintendo in a statement made to IGN.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise introduces a new gameplay experience in which the player joins the Paradise Planning team and helps make their client's dream resort home become a reality.

It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

This does mean that Nintendo is looking to wrap up its development of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as both the free update and the paid expansion will be the last of their kind. Nintendo has noted that it will continue supporting the seasonal rotation of the game, meaning there will be support for the game, but this does seem to signal an official end for this beloved life simulation game.