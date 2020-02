While some high-profile developers have pulled their plans for PAX East, which starts off on Thursday, February 27 in Boston, Nintendo isn't looking to disappoint those paying top dollar to check some stellar games out. The upcoming entry in the Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, will be playable on the show floor and the hands-on demo available is the first one available ahead of the game's March 20 release.

