Animal Crossing: New Horizons update includes new shops and art

It's been a month since Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched, but that doesn't mean the game's popularity has diminished in a noteworthy way since then. Judging by today's announcement, we also doubt that will happen anytime soon.

Nintendo has released a new trailer confirming that we're getting a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update on April 23. This includes two new shopkeepers, as Leif returns from New Leaf to sell us stuff for our gardens, while Redd is an art dealer. The latter seems to get a lot of attention this time around because the museum is expanding with its own art gallery that both includes some very familiar stuff and more unique items.

Finally, the trailer dates three upcoming events; May Day Tour from May 1 - 7, International Museum Day from May 18-31 and Wedding Season through June, so it's safe to say that the record-breaking amount of islands out there won't be unattended for a long time.