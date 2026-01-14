Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0 is out now! A whole day earlier than expected

HQ

The 3.0 free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now. One day earlier than Nintendo told us. We already shared with you our 5 tips to prepare your island before the update so you can enjoy all the new content right now.

To download this new update, you need to do it manually. Select the Animal Crossing: New Horizons icon on the HOME Menu of your Switch or Switch 2 and press the "+" button. Select "Update" and "Internet", and voilà! The game will update as soon as the download ends. When you start the game, Isabelle will inform you that a new building has appeared on your island, and when you enter the new Resort Hotel, Tom Nook will welcome you alongside Kapp'n's family to show you everything this new facility has to offer.

In addition, if you take a walk around your island, you'll meet Mr. Resetti, who will tell you about the new features available on the island. Don't forget to check the Nook Stop to find the new Lego collab items and furniture. Speaking of Lego collabs, did you see the new set from this Pokémon collab?

Note that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition isn't available yet; you have to wait until tomorrow, the official launch date of this version, to enjoy the new features it offers, such as 4K graphics and more players. Have you already updated your game to version 3.0, or will you wait until the official release alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition?