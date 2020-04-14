Animal Crossing: New Horizons seemingly banned in China

Nintendo Switch finally got its Animal Crossing: New Horizons on March 20, and you can read our review right here. In the game, you can create your own island and design plenty of aspects yourself and in China, that was seemingly a problem.

One of the hot topics in China right now is the position of Hong Kong, and a wave of big protests concerning this. Local gamers have decided to support Hong Kong by creating political content within Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One of them is Joshua Wong, who is known as Hong Kong's secretary-general of the pro-democracy party Demosisto. He has made some political statements in-game, and shared his work on Twitter.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has not yet been officially released in China, but of course, gamers have found ways to work around the official limitations. Now it may very well be, that there is no official release planned in China.

Taiwan's premier Su Tseng-chang has made a statement on Facebook, that Taiwanese people can criticize their government in-game all they want. It will not get Animal Crossing banned in Taiwan.

"Taiwan will not censor a game where you pick up tree branches and grow turnips, players feel free to make fun of the government."

"Democracy and freedom of speech are Taiwan's most important values. Everyone can use any medium to say what they want to say, please everyone cherish this lifestyle and play as much as possible."

