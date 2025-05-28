Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases its first update in nearly 3 years

HQ

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has received its first update in nearly three years. November 2022 marks the last time that the cosy sandbox got its last update, which added in a few fixes to several issues, improving the overall gameplay experience.

The 27th of May update appears to be gearing up Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 at the beginning of next month. The only note in the patch notes reads "Improved the compatibility for multiplayer sessions between Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch."

So, nothing too substantial, but it's nice to know that Nintendo is prepping for a lot of crossplay between Switch generations. Animal Crossing fans are still left hoping for a new bit of content or a bigger update to get really excited about. Perhaps the Switch 2 generation can bring us the next chapter in our saga of debts to Tom Nook.