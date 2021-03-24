Animal Crossing: New Horizons now has two LG islands to visit

You're watching Advertisements

Using Animal Crossing: New Horizons to promote stuff isn't anything new, and last year president Joe Biden had an island for people to visit during his campaign. Now LG has done the same thing and launched not only one, but two islands to promote their OLED TV's.

One (OLED Island) is focused on the different models while the second one (LIT island) is more tech based and focused on light. Here are the Dream addresses if you wish to check them out, there is also a short video presentation below:



OLED island: DA-7677-3136-5978



LIT island: DA-2218-2553-1949

