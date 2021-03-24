Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now has two LG islands to visit

The two islands have different focusses.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Using Animal Crossing: New Horizons to promote stuff isn't anything new, and last year president Joe Biden had an island for people to visit during his campaign. Now LG has done the same thing and launched not only one, but two islands to promote their OLED TV's.

One (OLED Island) is focused on the different models while the second one (LIT island) is more tech based and focused on light. Here are the Dream addresses if you wish to check them out, there is also a short video presentation below:


  • OLED island: DA-7677-3136-5978

  • LIT island: DA-2218-2553-1949

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy