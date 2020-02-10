Animal Crossing: New Horizons now available for pre-order

Animal Crossing fans have been waiting for a new game in the series for many years and for the first time since 2012 (yes, it's really been that long since Animal Crossing: New Leaf released for Nintendo 3DS), a new main game is about to release. March 20 is getting close and ahead of the release, fans can now pre-order the game digitally on the Nintendo eShop and pre-load the game to hop in at midnight come March 20.

If you're interested in doing so, head on over to the official site.

Are you excited to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons?