Animal Crossing: New Horizons manga is about to get a western release

You're watching Advertisements

If you can't get enough of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and all the whimsical characters, there is actually a manga based on the franchise as well. Unfortunately, it's only in Japanese. But this is about to change.

Publisher Viz Media has revealed on Twitter that they are bringing the manga to the West and is currently translating it to English. This way, we'll finally get to know what all the villagers are doing when you are not visiting the island. This is the synopsis:

"What do the villagers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons get up to when you're not around? Find out all about their antics in this hilarious manga filled with goofy gags and silly stories! Plus, read comics that highlight each villager, as well as get tips and tricks for playing the game in a special bonus section."

Sounds like good fun for any Animal Crossing fan, doesn't it?