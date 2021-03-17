Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fastest selling Nintendo game in Europe of all time

You're watching Advertisements

If you've been reading video game news during the last year, you have surely noticed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been setting all kinds of records and dominating sales charts with over 31 million units sold in eight months and ten days.

Of course, it is more popular in Japan than anywhere else - but it is incredibly popular in the west as well. Like in Europe. Animal Crossing: New Horizons still hasn't had it's first anniversary, but Nintendo reveals it is their fastest selling game under it's first year in Europe of all time. More than seven million units have been sold across our beautiful continent.

The Nintendo of Europe president Stephan Bole says the following in the press release:

"We're truly grateful that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been embraced by so many players across Europe. Animal Crossing has long been a popular franchise in Europe, and its continued growth is due to the love of our fans for this unique series."

We think it highly deserves all the praise, but even with that being said - this is quite stunning results, don't you think?