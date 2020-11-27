Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fastest game to hit 6 million copies in Japan

You're watching Advertisements

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a hot seller for the Nintendo Switch ever since it launched in March and is currently the console's second best selling game with 26.04 million units sold. It has been a huge commercial success for Nintendo, and we have just heard that it has broken another sales record for the company. According to Game Data Library, the title has become the fastest game to sell 6 million copies in its home country of Japan.

This is quite the milestone to achieve, as reportedly, only four other titles have been able to crack 6 million copies in Japan. The other tiles to have sold this figure are Pokémon Red and Blue, Pokémon Gold and Silver, Super Mario Bros., and New Super Mario Bros. We have to point out too that the Pokémon titles are kind of cheating, as they are lumping together the sales of two separate games.

At this point, New Horizons appears unstoppable and will undoubtedly take over Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as the Switch's best seller. With Nintendo releasing entries in the majority of its major franchises on the Switch, it's unclear at this point what could come along to dethrone New Horizons. Perhaps it could be Breath of the Wild 2 or Metroid 4? Who knows at this point in time.