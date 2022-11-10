Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now Japan's best-selling video game of all-time

HQ

It seems like Japan has a new leading title as the data analytics website, Game Data Library has now revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become the country's best-selling video game of all-time.

This puts Animal Crossing ahead of Pokémon Red/Green/Blue, which has held the record with 10.23 million copies sold since it debuted in 1996. At the current time, Animal Crossing has 10.45 million copies sold.

Animal Crossing games do tend to do rather well in Japan, as the eighth best-selling game in the country is Animal Crossing: New Leaf, but considering the dominance that both Super Mario and Pokémon has in the country, the fact that Animal Crossing has climbed to the top is very impressive indeed.