Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Japan's best selling game ever

It's no secret that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is selling well. Like really, really well. But even with that said, it has now been confirmed to have reached a pretty impressive milestone as it is now the most sold video game in Japan ever.

This was confirmed by Nintendo yesterday during the financial report for October - December 2021, where they revealed the game has sold 37.42 million units worldwide while also adding:

"Incidentally, total sell-through for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has exceeded 10 million units in Japan alone, far surpassing the record 6.81 million units of 1985's Super Mario Bros, and it is the single best-selling video game ever in Japan."

While this is of course absolutely monstrous, it's actually even more impressive considering the fact that it is only available for one format and isn't even two years old yet... Despite this, Nintendo recently confirmed they have wrapped up the support for Animal Crossing: New Horizons after releasing the first and only major expansion, called Happy Home Paradise.

Are you surprised by how popular this series is in Nintendo's homeland and globally?

Thanks Siliconera